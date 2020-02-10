Rare sighting: Superstar Leonardo DiCaprio sits next to girlfriend Camila Morrone at Oscars

Leonardo DiCaprio did not win Best Actor at the Oscars but he won a lot of attention over his choice of date at the Sunday (Feb 9) ceremony.

The 45-year-old A-list actor, who is known for never dating a woman older than 25, has taken only one girlfriend - supermodel Gisele Bundchen - to a major film awards ceremony over the years.

That was way back in 2005 when he was in the Best Actor race for his work in The Aviator.

But on Sunday, he and current girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, turned up at the Los Angeles event.

Perhaps not wanting to set off a paparazzi scramble, they did not walk the red carpet together.

But they sat next to each other, in front row, inside the Dolby Theatre, with another superstar, Brad Pitt, seated to her left.

DiCaprio and the Argentine model-actress have been together since 2017.

At the recent Golden Globes ceremony, host Ricky Gervais made fun of DiCaprio's relationships with women far below his age.

Morrone's Oscars outing with DiCaprio silences talk that he is already moving on to another conquest, with talk that he has set eyes on Margaret Qualley, his co-star in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

He was nominated for Best Actor on Sunday for his role in that movie but lost out to Joker star Joaquin Phoenix.