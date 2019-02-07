Rare photo of Hong Kong actor Nick Cheung and his family on social media

In a rare photo on social media of Hong Kong actor-director Nick Cheung and his family, he is seen with his wife, actress Esther Kwan, daughter Brittany, Cantonese opera actress Pak Suet Sin and veteran actress Connie Chan.

Cheung, 54, married Kwan, 54, in Australia in 2003. Their daughter Brittany was born in 2006.

Cheung and his family were paying a visit to Pak's house on Tuesday (Feb 5), the first day of Chinese New Year. Other celebrities visiting Pak included director Stanley Kwan and veteran journalist Wong Man Ling.

Cheung is best known for his roles in the movies Beast Stalker (2008) and Unbeatable (2013), with both roles winning him the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actor. He also won the Golden Horse Film Award for Best Actor for the role in Beast Stalker.

He has also directed and acted in the movies Hungry Ghost Ritual (2014), Keeper Of Darkness (2015) and The Trough (2018).

He starred in the new movie Integrity, which opened in Singapore on Thursday. The Hong Kong crime thriller also starred Sean Lau and Karena Lam, with guest appearances by Anita Yuen and Alex Fong.