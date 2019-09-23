Rare K-pop band that also play instruments

South Korean pop-rock band Day6 will hold their first solo concert in Singapore on Oct 5.

Here are five things about the five-piece band, whose fans call themselves My Day:

1 THEY ARE NOT JUST A BOY BAND

Day6, from label JYP Entertainment, are rare among K-pop idol groups for having members who play musical instruments as part of their performance.

Leader Sungjin and member Jae both play the guitar. Bassist Young K is also a rapper, Dowoon plays the drums and Wonpil handles the keyboard and synthesiser.

In an e-mail interview, the band say: "(It) definitely differentiates us from the majority of K-pop artists, but at the same time the fact that we sing and try to perform with good energy doesn't change."

2 THEY WRITE THEIR OWN SONGS

DAY6 WORLD TOUR GRAVITY IN SINGAPORE

WHERE: 04-01 The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN: Oct 5, 4pm ADMISSION: $148 to $268 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

Members double as lyricists and composers in the band's latest album, The Book Of Gravity, released in July. The band say they drew inspiration from daily life.

"Every song is different, but we mainly focused on the beginning of a relationship between two people. And also some songs (are) about knowing oneself because it is important to know yourself well in order to have a healthy relationship with someone else."

3 THEY ARE ON THE RISE

A track called Time Of Our Life from their latest album earned the group their first music show win since their debut in 2015. South Korea has several popular music shows and wins are awarded mainly based on sales and votes from fans. A win is a sign of a song's popularity and healthy sales.

"This win wasn't achieved by just us; it's the efforts of everyone around us too, especially My Day. It gave us motivation to work harder to give back the happiness they granted."

4 THEY WORK HARD

The group was involved in a project called Every Day6 - an ambitious project where members released two songs every month for the year 2017.

"The project taught us how to be prepared... through the process, we became more ready to take on any challenges."

5 THEIR SINGAPORE CONCERT WILL BE ENERGETIC

When asked about details of their concert in Singapore, Day6 did not give specifics, only telling fans: "Gotta be ready to have fun, jump, dance, sing, or just whatever you want. Get ready to have the time of your life!"