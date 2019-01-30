Rapper's accuser files complaint after leak

PARIS • A woman who accused American singer Chris Brown of rape has filed a new complaint in France after her photo was leaked on the Internet.

The 25-year-old, identified in media reports as "Karima", alleged that the picture, taken by the police as she filed the complaint, was posted on social media.

An investigation for violation of judicial secrets, violation of a professional secret and distribution of images or information on the identity of a victim of sexual aggression has been launched by the Paris prosecutor's office, a source said.

The woman's lawyer, Mr Jean-Marc Descoubes, said the photograph was taken by the police to be used only in connection with the investigation.

"We have reasons to believe that someone took a photo of the photo of my client during a detention or a hearing and it is circulating on social media," he added.

The woman claimed that Brown, 29, along with his bodyguard and a friend, assaulted her in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on the night of Jan 15.

Brown and his associates were released without charge last week after being held overnight for questioning on charges of aggravated rape and a drug offence.

According to his lawyer, the singer had no sexual relations with the woman and has filed a complaint for defamation.

Mr Descoubes has asked for a face-to-face confrontation between his client and those she accused.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE