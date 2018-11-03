Rapper T.O.P back on social media

SEOUL • South Korean rapper T.O.P is back with a bang after 11/2 years. The rapper from K-pop boyband BigBang wrote two posts on his Instagram on Wednesday, the first time he has done so since April last year.

His last post on April 30 was a Billboard article on his 10 Most Memorable Songs before his enlistment in the South Korean army.

In one of his latest posts on Wednesday, he posted a picture of a painting likely to be by American painter Mark Grotjahn.

In the other post was a partial hidden photo of Grotjahn, with the caption: "Do you know me? I'm one of the best kept secrets in the art world."

According to Korean entertainment news site Koreaboo, T.O.P and Grotjahn know each other and have previously mentioned each other on social media.

T.O.P, whose real name is Choi Seung-hyun, made headlines last year for smoking marijuana several times with an agency trainee, The Korea Herald reported.

His sentence of 10 months in prison was suspended for two years. He then served as a public service worker after being dishonourably discharged from the police due to the charges of marijuana use.

BigBang is currently on hiatus after releasing the single Flower Road in March this year.

The other members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung are currently in military service, while Seungri is likely to enlist in the army early next year.