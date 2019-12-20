Rapper Tekashi69 gets two years in jail

NEW YORK • Rapper and Instagram star Tekashi69 was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday by a judge who gave him credit for helping prosecutors send several of his former associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang to prison.

The performer, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, has spent nearly 13 months in jail and that time will count towards his sentence.

Prosecutors in Manhattan described his cooperation against members of the Nine Trey group as "extremely useful".

But the judge said the rapper's conduct was too violent, selfish and reckless with respect to public safety to make a sentence of 13 months reasonable.

The musician, 23, had admitted to taking part in shootings and robberies. Tekashi69 said: "I know I was wrong. I was weak. I was easily influenced. I can't believe that was me. Again, there is no apology good enough."

The sentence was a significant departure from the 37 years he faced, which the judge attributed to the rapper's cooperation with prosecutors. Prosecutors have told the judge that his testimony against the gang came at great risk to him and his family.

The rapper said he is not interested in a witness protection scheme, telling the court he aims to make music.

