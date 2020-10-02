Rapper Nicki Minaj has reportedly given birth to her first child

Rapper Nicki Minaj may soon been rapping about motherhood after the American media confirmed on Thursday (Oct 1) that she has given birth to her first child on Wednesday.

Nothing is known yet of the baby's gender and name, as Minaj made her last social media post in early August. She announced her pregnancy in July when she posted on Instagram photos of her baby bump and used the hashtag #Preggers.

The 37-year-old sparked speculation of a pregnancy in May when she admitted to fans during a Twitter Q&A that she has been having "nausea and peeing non-stop".

Minaj had shocked fans in September 2019 when she tweeted that she has "decided to retire and have my family".

The Chun-Li singer then announced one month later that she has married music executive Kenneth Petty, 42, whom she has known since they were teenagers.

Minaj backtracked a bit on her retirement when she told Billboard in December that she still loves music and interacting with fans, but she wants "to be open to other possibilities in my life".