Rapper makes daughter undergo chastity test

NEW YORK • American rapper T.I. has provoked outrage by revealing that he forces his 18-year-old daughter to undergo an annual "virginity test" at a gynaecologist.

The Grammy-winning musician told a podcast how he escorts Deyjah Harris to the doctor's office after each birthday to "check her hymen".

"Usually like the day after the (birthday) party, she's enjoying her gifts, I put a sticky note on the door: 'Gyno. Tomorrow. 9.30'," T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, told the presenters.

The trips began after her 16th birthday, and she is required to sign a waiver allowing the doctor to share the "results" with him.

The episode of the Ladies Like Us podcast was released on Tuesday, but appeared to have been removed the next day after it went viral.

Social media users were quick to condemn T.I's behaviour.

"It's extremely abusive to police your daughter's hymen and any doctor who would participate in such an act needs to lose their licence," tweeted author Ijeoma Oluo.

Jennifer Gunter, a gynaecologist and best-selling writer, added that "hymen exams are medically not a thing" and that the so-called tests "support a disgusting patriarchal trope".

The presence of an intact hymen - which can easily be broken without engaging in sexual activity - is not regarded as an effective way to test virginity.

T.I., 39, is one of the leading forces in trap music, a style of hip-hop that emphasises aggressive lyricism and 1980s-style drum machines.

He has won three Grammys, including for the song My Love, a 2006 collaboration with pop star Justin Timberlake.

