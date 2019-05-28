Rapper Iggy Azalea vows to track down person who uploaded her nude photos

NEW YORK - Iggy Azalea has bared her anger after nude photographs of the rapper were leaked online.

The pictures, which were outtakes from a GQ Australia shoot in 2016, were reported stolen by the photographer.

Azalea, 28, tweeted on Monday that "a lot of high-profile women have shot covers for GQ with a strategically placed hand covering their breasts. I always thought they were very beautiful covers, so I jumped at the opportunity".

Adding that the nude photos were not for publication, she said: "There was no reason for anyone to have kept the outtakes from the shoot. I'm surprised and angry that they were not immediately deleted after the final images were selected."

Now, she is in turmoil. "I feel blindsided, embarrassed, violated, angry, sad and a million other things. Not solely because I did not consent to this - but also because of the vile way people have reacted.

"A lot of the comments I see, from men in particular taking things even further and sharing their thoughts and fantasies in regards to my body has honestly disturbed me.

"The outright wicked things people say is overwhelming and makes me feel like throwing up."

Urging folk to be "kinder to each other", Azalea said she will not hide but instead search for the culprit who uploaded the photos.