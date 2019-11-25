Rapper Iggy Azalea reports jewellery stolen in burglary

ATLANTA • Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and her rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti said a burglar stole over US$366,000 (S$499,400) in jewellery from their home in Atlanta, American police said last Friday.

Azalea, 29, whose legal name is Amethyst Kelly, said a thief carried off items ranging from diamond eternity band rings valued at US$70,000 to a US$57,000 diamond-encrusted gold watch and a diamond engagement ring, according to a police report.

Kelly, who grew up in Australia and moved to the United States at age 16, told the police she was alone in the basement of the rented Atlanta home on Nov 15 when she heard footsteps in the dining room on the second floor.

It was a rainy night and she thought it was Carti, 23, whose legal name is Jordan Carter, after she left the back door unlocked for him to come in.

Last Sunday, she and Carter called the police after they realised a blue Goyard bag where they kept all their jewellery was gone.

Kelly told officers they reviewed video surveillance footage and saw a man come into the house through the back door two nights earlier at 9.51pm and leave eight minutes later with a bag in his hand.

Carter told police he thought the suspect had a gun and said he was wearing a dark mask and gloves, based on the video. He said his stolen chains, bracelets, rings and watches were custom-made and he was in touch with his insurance company to try to put a value on them.

Kelly rose to fame with her debut album The New Classic in 2014 and is famous for songs such as Fancy and Black Widow.

She and Carter have reportedly been dating for about a year.

