Rapper Eminem celebrates 11 drug-free years

NEW YORK - Rapper Eminem found out that trying to kick a drug addiction was not easy if you are a celebrity.

"I felt like Bugs Bunny in rehab. When Bugs Bunny walks into rehab, people are going to turn and look," he once told an interviewer.

"People at rehab were stealing my hats and pens and notebooks and asking for autographs. I couldn't concentrate on my problem."

The musician took as many as 20 prescription pills a day, according to CBS News, and nearly died after losing consciousness at home.

But while rehabilitation did not go smoothly for him, Eminem drew support from his family, and distraction from exercise, to break the chain to drugs.

This strategy has kept him going over the years.

On Saturday (April 19), he posted that he was marking his 11th year of freedom from drugs, noting that he is "still not afraid" that his resolve to stay clean would crumble.