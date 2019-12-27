Rapper Dr Dre named top-earning musician of the decade, with $1.28 billion

Rapper Dr Dre did not spend the past 10 years cashing in on lucrative world tours to plug multi-platinum albums.

But he is still the top-earning musician of the decade, with Forbes magazine estimating he banked in US$950 million (S$1.28 billion).

Dr Dre, who is also a top producer and businessman, has not released an album since Compton (2015).

But he struck gold in 2014 when Apple acquired headphone company Beats - which he co-founded with music executive Jimmy Iovine - for US$3 billion.

Dr Dre had a reported 20 per cent to 25 per cent stake in Beats then.

In second and third spots on Forbes' list are Taylor Swift (US$825 million) and Beyonce (US$685 million).

Rounding out the top five are U2 (US$675 million) and Diddy (US$605 million).

Elton John (US$565 million), Jay-Z (US$560 million), Paul McCartney (US$535 million), Katy Perry (US$530 million) and Lady Gaga (US$500 million) complete the top 10 list.