Rapper dies after falling from plane

OTTAWA • A Canadian rapper died after falling from the wing of a flying plane he was walking on during a music video shoot, his management team said.

Jon James McMurray, 33, died instantly in the "wing-walking" accident in Vernon, British Columbia, last Saturday, according to a statement.

The statement said the musician "didn't have time to pull his chute" after the plane went "into a downward spiral that the pilot couldn't correct".

McMurray had also enjoyed success as a competitive freeskier and was known for carrying out extreme stunts.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed it responded to "the sudden death" of a parachutist on Saturday evening. Canada's CTV reported that the plane and its pilot landed safely.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE