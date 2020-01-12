Rapper Dave and singer Lewis Capaldi lead Brit Award nominations

LONDON (REUTERS) - Rapper Dave and Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi lead the nominations for this year's Brit Awards with four nods each, in a slimmed-down list of prizes at Britain's top pop music honours.

Both will contest the same categories at next month's ceremony: male solo artist, best new artist, song of the year and Mastercard album of the year.

Dave is in the running for his single Location and the album Psychodrama, for which he won the Mercury Prize last year. Capaldi was nominated for his chart-topping track Someone You Loved and his album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Organisers have previously said this year's show, the 40th in a series that began in 1977, will feature fewer categories, allowing for more music to be performed on the night.

Grime star Stormzy has been nominated for best male solo artist as well as for his song Vossi Bop and album Heavy Is The Head.

The nominees for male solo artist include Harry Styles, who first found fame in the boy band One Direction, and singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka. Both have been nominated for their albums Fine Line and Kiwanuka.

Mabel has been nominated for her song Don't Call Me Up, as well as in the best female solo artist and best new artist categories. The other nominees for best female solo artist are singers Freya Ridings, FKA Twigs, Charli XCX and Mahalia.

Coldplay, Foals, Bastille, D-Block Europe and Bring Me The Horizon will compete for group of the year.

The song of the year contenders include Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's I Don't Care, Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man's Giant, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart by Mark Ronson and featuring Miley Cyrus, AJ Tracey's Ladbroke Grove, Tom Walker's Just You And I and Dancing With A Stranger by Sam Smith and Normani.

The award ceremony will take place in London on Feb 18.