Rapper Cardi B sexually targeted by photographer during magazine shoot

You can complain but, if you are a nobody, the higher-ups do not care.

That is the bitter conclusion from Be Careful rapper Cardi B after she revealed what a photographer did to her in her early days.

Speaking on WE TV's Untold Stories Of Hip Hop, she said: "I will never forget how I went to shoot for this magazine and the photographer, he was trying to get close to me, like, 'Yeah, you want to get in this magazine?'

" Then he pulled his (penis) out."

The preview clip from the episode, that was set to be aired on Thursday (Sept 26), mentioned that she quit the shoot and walked out.

Worse was to come.

"You know what's so crazy? I told the magazine owner and he just looked at me like, 'So? And?'" added Cardi B, 26, who did not reveal the names of the magazine and photographer.

Related Story Rapper Cardi B urges fans to return her wig

Saying her experience was not unique, the rapper noted: "There are girls from the hood I know who went through the same type of treatment."

But now that the Grammy winner is a force to be reckoned with, she has not been sexually harassed.

"Oh, hell no. I'll put you on blast on my Instagram," Cardi B said, wielding her exposure weapon on the platform where she has more than 50 million followers.

She is also providing safe ground for nobodies to be discovered but without the threat of being targeted by predators.

Netflix's first music competition, Rhythm + Flow, has tapped her, Chance The Rapper and Tip "T.I." Harris to unearth hip-hop talent in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.