Rapper Akon plans city named after himself in Senegal homeland

DAKAR • Senegalese-American rapper Akon has set his sights on building a sprawling US$6 billion (S$8.17 billion) city, inspired by the fictional Wakanda city from the Black Panther comic book series, in his homeland in Senegal.

The R&B star, who has two multi-platinum albums, told a news conference on Monday he had laid the first stone for the city in the Atlantic Ocean village of Mbodiene, about 100km south of the Senegalese capital Dakar.

Wakanda, the hidden African kingdom of the Black Panther series, served as additional inspiration, Akon acknowledged, in answer to a question.

The comic series was adapted into the groundbreaking superhero movie of the same name in 2018, starring actor Chadwick Boseman, who died last Friday after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Akon, 47, said as he was growing up in the American state of New Jersey, where his family moved when he was seven, he "ran into a lot of African-Americans that didn't really understand their culture".

"So I wanted to build a city or a project like this that will give them the motivation to know that there is a home back home," he said, adding that he had received the blessing - and advice - of Mbodiene's elders.

Akon City will offer hotels, a university, hospitals, business and leisure centres including a casino, as well as movie studios, all featuring futuristic designs by architect Hussein Bakri.

Speaking alternately in English and Wolof, the dominant language in Senegal, the rapper said that Akon City would also include a "village of African cultures".

"As you come in from America, or Europe or anywhere in the diaspora, and you feel like you want to visit Africa, we want Senegal to be your first stop," said Akon, whose real name is Alioune Badara Thiam.

He said the principal investors of the project could not be named because of confidentiality clauses.

Work will start early next year, with completion of the first phase set for 2023. The town will initially cover some 55ha and grow to 500ha by the end of the decade, with plans for artificial islands and a marina that can accommodate cruise ships.

Akon is not the only international star with West African roots involved in such investments.

British actor Idris Elba - son of a Ghanaian mother and Sierra Leonean father - plans to build an eco-tourism complex on an island off Sierra Leone.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE