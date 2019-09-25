Rapper-actor Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith, to perform in Singapore for the first time

SINGAPORE - Rapper, singer and actor Jaden Smith is set to perform inSingapore for the first timeat nightclub Zouk on Oct 24, 2019.

The 20-year-old, son of celebrity parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, released his second album, Erys, in July.

He is known for the hit tunes Icon and Fallen, two songs off his 2017 debut album Syre.

Smith first came into the limelight as an eight-year-old, acting with his father in 2006 biographical drama The Pursuit Of Happyness.

He later starred in the 2010 remake of martial arts drama The Karate Kid, and again with his father in the critically panned 2013 science fiction film After Earth.

He also acted in The Get Down (2016 to 2017), a hip-hop drama series on Netflix.

Smith made his music debut in 2010 when he was featured in Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's American Top 10 single Never Say Never. He then put out a self-released mixtape, The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 in 2012.

The multi-hyphenate has also dabbled in fashion. He runs clothing and lifestyle brand MSFTSrep with sister Willow and made headlines in 2016 by being the first male to model luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton's womenswear.