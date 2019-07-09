Rapper A$AP Rocky to remain in remand in Sweden on suspicion of assault

STOCKHOLM (DPA) - American rapper A$AP Rocky is to remain in pre-trial detention in Sweden after a top court on Monday (July 8) rejected his appeal.

The 30-year-old was on Friday (July 5) placed in pre-trial detention, following his arrest last week after performing in the Swedish capital.

He is to be held in custody until July 19 - the deadline for the prosecutor to bring charges - at the latest, a district court said on Friday after a closed door hearing.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected his appeal, Stockholm daily Aftonbladet reported.

The arrest was linked to a June 30 incident. Video clips posted by the rapper on Instagram and entertainment website TMZ show him and his team being followed by two young men, and a subsequent altercation on a street.

The rapper and members of his team are heard urging the men to leave.

One of the young men appeared to hit one of the rapper's team with a pair of headphones. Other images showed how one of the young men was later thrown to the ground and beaten.

The rapper's lawyer argued that it was a case of self-defence.

Two other men in the team were also placed in pre-trial detention.

A$AP Rocky, who is on tour in Europe, has been forced to cancel several concerts.