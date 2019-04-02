Rapper A$AP Rocky to debut in Singapore

American rapper A$AP Rocky makes his debut here on April 13, as he joins Dutch DJ Afrojack as a guest performer for the opening of Marquee Singapore.

The rapper, actor and music video director, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is best known for tracks like Praise The Lord (Da Shine) and L$D.

Tickets will be available at the door with doors opening at 10pm.

Set to be the republic's biggest club located at Marina Bay Sands, the rapper's appearance is part of a star-studded line-up of electronic music acts announced for every weekend this month.

This includes Tiesto on April 12, Above & Beyond on April 19, Steve Aoki on April 20, Kaskade on April 26 and Showtek on April 27.