Rap, Frozen 2 help revive Lapland’s fading languages

INARI (Finland) •Sporting a grey hoodie, goatee and oversized headphones, rapper Amoc spits a stream of aggressive staccato rhymes into the microphone of his home studio as he works on new material.

The punchy rhythm of the 35-year-old's vocals would sound familiar to rap lovers all over the world.

But Amoc's lyrics are understandable only to the 300 speakers of the seriously endangered language of Inari Sami, from Finland's far north.

Until the middle of the last century, the 10 languages of the indigenous Sami people - who are spread across the northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia - were decimated by their governments' brutal assimilation policies.

Now, a new generation of young speakers has spawned music, television programmes and even a Disney blockbuster in a ''golden age'' for Sami languages.

But re-learning the almost forgotten tongues has stirred up painful memories of past injustices against the Sami.

''The more you learn,'' says Sami Parliament president Tiina Sanila-Aikio, ''the more you realise this might be something that you cannot ever take back as a mother tongue.''

When Amoc - real name Mikkal Morottaja - started rapping two decades ago, only 10 or fewer young people could speak his language, he says.

His preferred themes of ''occultist horror and violence'' did not always go down well with other Inari Sami speakers, who thought his lyrics would be more traditional.

Morottaja's latest project is a collaboration with fellow Sami rapper Ailu Valle.

Valle speaks a different language, Northern Sami, which has 25,000 speakers and is classed as ''endangered'' by Unesco. The pair have played gigs far beyond Sami-speaking areas: in the United States, Canada and around Europe.

Initially inspired by rapper Eminem and hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan, Valle first rapped in English and Finnish, avoiding Northern Sami.

''I thought I'd need urban vocabulary,'' he says in his remote wooden home on the shore of the frozen Ivalo river. But, he adds, learning at university about his culture and its history of oppression sparked a determination to sing in Sami.

''I thought it's the same as in America,'' Valle says. ''A minority expressing themselves in their own community and within the bigger society.''

His early songs drew on Sami literature, including the internationally acclaimed poet Nils-Aslak Valkeapaa, whose 1988 epic Beaivi, Ahcazan (The Sun, My Father) is an intimate and melodic voyage through thousands of years of Sami history.

Mainstream culture is becoming more widely available in the Sami languages. In December last year, the blockbuster hit Frozen 2 became the first Disney film to be dubbed into Northern Sami.

Continuing the adventures of Queen Elsa and Princess Anna, Jiknon 2 - as the movie is called in Northern Sami - draws heavily on Sami folklore and ways of life.

The sisters trek through an enchanted forest to meet the tent-dwelling Northuldra tribe, whose clothes and reindeer-herding way of life are distinctly Sami. The soundtrack features traditional Sami ''yoik'' singing.

Valle, tasked with translating the film's lyrics, describes the release as an ''exceptional'' moment for Northern Sami children.

Disney's producers collaborated with Sami leaders to ensure a respectful representation of their culture and the film has been praised for rejecting the stereotypical depiction of Sami traditions as primitive.

Says Ms Sanila-Aikio: ''We have had so many bad examples of our culture being misused... It's a win-win for all of us and we're very happy with this collaboration.''

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE