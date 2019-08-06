Rainie Yang to perform in Singapore

Taiwanese Mandopop singer Rainie Yang will hold a concert in Singapore on Nov 9 - her first in six years.

The 35-year-old singer, known for hits such as Traces Of Time In Love (2016), will serenade fans with her repertoire of ballads at The Star Theatre.

Tickets range from $108 to $198 and will go on sale on Aug 14 from 10am. Pre-sale for Live Nation members will begin on Aug 13 at the same time.

The concert world tour titled Youth Lies Within, after her 2017 single penned by singer-songwriter Wu Tsing-fong, will see Yang take on the role of style and programme director - bringing her own touch to the show.

The concert will revolve around the theme of youth.

Yang says via a statement to announce the Singapore stop: "Perhaps because I debuted at a young age, there have been many fans who have accompanied me for a long time. Youth is a word that encompasses my time with my fans."

The singer, who made her debut at age 16 as a member of the now-defunct girl group 4 In Love in 2000, has made waves not just as a singer, but also as a host and actress.

She starred as the female lead in idol drama Devil Beside You (2005). The soundtrack featured one of her early hits - Ambiguous Love.

BOOK IT / RAINIE YANG YOUTH LIES WITHIN SINGAPORE

WHERE: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN: Nov 9, 7pm ADMISSION: $108 to $198 from Apactix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588), Singapore Indoor Stadium box office, The Star Performing Arts Centre box office and SingPost outlets

Last month, Yang announced her engagement to Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao, who will be holding a concert one month before her - on Oct 19 - at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.