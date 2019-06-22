Radiohead frontman to launch album, short film

LONDON • Thom Yorke has been teasing about his forthcoming work for weeks, projecting cryptic messages on London landmarks.

He also offered clues in interviews that it would be in part a manifestation of "a sense of anxiety" and society's "crisis point".

Now, the Radiohead frontman has revealed that he will release a dystopian solo album, titled Anima, next Thursday.

Along with the nine-track record, the British alt-rock pioneer will also release a short film of the same name with American director Thomas Anderson.

It is set to hit Netflix also on Thursday next week.

In a teaser clip, Yorke described the work as "a motion picture, especially a cartoon or comedy, of 10-to 12-minute duration and contained on one reel of film; popular especially in the era of silent films".

The 50-year-old's first solo album since 2014 comes after he scored last year's remake of cult horror film Suspiria.

He announced earlier this week that he would tour North America this autumn, after a string of European dates.

Radiohead was in the news recently for opting to defy hackers' demand for money in return for stolen music. They decided to sell the tracks online and donate the proceeds to an environmental group.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE