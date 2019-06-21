Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke to release 'dystopian' new album, short film

LONDON (AFP) - Thom Yorke will release a "dystopian" new solo album entitled Anima on June 27, the Radiohead frontman said.

Along with the nine-track record, the British alt-rock pioneer will also drop a short film with American director Thomas Anderson, set to hit Netflix, also on June 27.

In a teaser clip Yorke described the work as "a motion picture, especially a cartoon or comedy, of 10-12 minute duration and contained on one reel of film; popular especially in the era of silent films".

He has been teasing his forthcoming work for weeks, projecting cryptic messages on London landmarks and offering clues in interviews that it would be in part a manifestation of "a sense of anxiety" and society's current "crisis point".

His first solo album since 2014 comes after Yorke, 50, scored last year's remake of cult horror film Suspiria.

He announced earlier this week he would tour North America this fall, after a string of European dates.