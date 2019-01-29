KISS92
AM
6.00 Maddy, Jason & Arnold In The Morning
10.00 Carol Smith
PM
1.00 Charmaine Yee
4.00 Shan Wee
8.00 Josh's Goodnight Kiss
ONE FM 91.3
AM
6.00 ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show With Glenn And The Flying Dutchman
10.00 Cheryl Miles
PM
4.00 Weekdays With ONE FM
MONEY FM 89.3
AM 6.00 The Breakfast Huddle With Elliott Danker, Yasmin Jonkers & Ryan Huang 10.00 Midday With Howie Lim PM 2.00 Prime Time With Claressa Monteiro 4.00 The Curve With Michelle Martin & Bernard Lim
UFM100.3
AM
6.00 UFM100.3 Mornings With Wenhong, Limei & Xiaozhu 10.00 Lively Life With Kemin
PM
1.00 Tea With Yuling 4.00 Sing-a-long With Xinying & Weilong
8.00 Feel The Night With Chengyao
96.3 HAO FM
AM
6.00 Morning Drive Time With Jing Yun, De Ming And Jie Qi
10.00 Lunch Break With Anna
PM
1.00 Automation
4.00 Evening Drive Time With Li Yi And Guo Xian
8.00 Night Time With Wei Wen