KISS92

AM

6.00 Maddy, Jason & Arnold In The Morning

10.00 Carol Smith

PM

1.00 Charmaine Yee

4.00 Shan Wee

8.00 Josh's Goodnight Kiss

ONE FM 91.3

AM

6.00 ONE FM's #1 Breakfast Show With Glenn And The Flying Dutchman

10.00 Cheryl Miles

PM

4.00 Weekdays With ONE FM

MONEY FM 89.3

AM 6.00 The Breakfast Huddle With Elliott Danker, Yasmin Jonkers & Ryan Huang 10.00 Midday With Howie Lim PM 2.00 Prime Time With Claressa Monteiro 4.00 The Curve With Michelle Martin & Bernard Lim

UFM100.3

AM

6.00 UFM100.3 Mornings With Wenhong, Limei & Xiaozhu 10.00 Lively Life With Kemin

PM

1.00 Tea With Yuling 4.00 Sing-a-long With Xinying & Weilong

8.00 Feel The Night With Chengyao

96.3 HAO FM

AM

6.00 Morning Drive Time With Jing Yun, De Ming And Jie Qi

10.00 Lunch Break With Anna

PM

1.00 Automation

4.00 Evening Drive Time With Li Yi And Guo Xian

8.00 Night Time With Wei Wen

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 22, 2019, with the headline 'Radio'. Print Edition | Subscribe
