R-rated female comedies give way to family fare

WASHINGTON • It somehow seems very distant, but it was just seven years ago when Bridesmaids (2011) changed the face of the summer film comedy.

The Kristen Wiig-Melissa McCarthy vehicle came along at a moment when conventional wisdom held that a raunchy comedy led by women could not carry the box office.

The movie carried it and then with US$169 million, Bridesmaids became the second-highest grossing movie of the year that was not a sequel.

Over five successive summers, a slew of female-led R-rated comedies followed - The Heat (2013) and Trainwreck (2015), Bad Moms (2016) and Bad Teacher (2011).

Some were great, some were a little rougher around the edges. But their batting average was consistently high.

Over this period, there were six female-led R-rated comedies to top US$100 million (S$137 million) domestically, the gold standard for a comedy. Basically, the R-rated female comedy was a cannot-miss.

The past two years have told a different story.

There has been exactly one R-rated female-led comedy to top US$100 million over this calendar period - Girls Trip (2017), a movie that achieved the feat by refreshingly and far too belatedly featuring a principal cast composed entirely of people of colour.

More typical is the recent The Spy Who Dumped Me, which grossed a dismal US$7 million at the box office this past weekend.

The film, which stars Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon, is a high-speed chase off a box-office cliff, with just US$24 million taken in through its first two weeks.

R-rated comedies generally tend to burn bright, then fade away. In fact, the male version fell on harder times a lot sooner than the female one.

After The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) and The Hangover (2009) had a heyday in the 2000s, the category has been dismal in recent years.

The last R-rated summer comedy led by male stars and not coming in the guise of superhero characters to top US$100 million was released more than four years ago. It was 22 Jump Street (2014).

Novelty is a big factor with this genre. And when it is gone, it is really gone.

The real question is where studios go from here, besides making more superhero, action and animated movies, which is where they always seem to go.

These R-rated summer comedies have been a part of a larger category the business inelegantly calls the counter-programmer - essentially, the film made for a lower budget meant to appeal to moviegoers who are tired of the latest spectacle-heavy summer noisefest but still want to go to the movies.

These counter-programmers do not have to feature a female-led cast. But because of the way Hollywood was busy casting superhero and action movies for far too many years, they often did.

And they were among some of the biggest overperformers at the box office.

For the five years before Bridesmaids, there was a raft of PG and PG-13 comedies and dramedies led by women, many of them smashes: The Devil Wears Prada (2006, US$125 million), Julie & Julia (2009, $94 million) and Mamma Mia! (2008, US$144 million).

In fact, even as The Spy Who Dumped Me was ploughing forward with its tanking thing this weekend, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was steadily sailing ahead, crossing US$100 million and showing why there is plenty of life in female-led summer comedies - unlike the male ones - if they just aim for a broader audience.

Studios may yet figure out the next counter-programming trend to latch onto - from the way documentaries are performing, maybe one will even see a few studios taking a chance on a couple of those.

But they also would be encouraged to look back to movies like Mamma Mia! and The Devil Wears Prada - enjoyable titles with female-driven casts that tweens and grandparents could see with equal interest.

Studios pivoted away from them when the R-rated comedy took off. Might be time to pivot back.

