R. Kelly's long-time girlfriend says he abused her

NEW YORK • One of R. Kelly's most steadfast supporters and long-time girlfriends is apparently disavowing what she said before when she insisted that all was fine between her and the singer.

In a series of posts over the weekend, a writer, who says she is Joycelyn Savage, 23, alleges she was subjected to constant surveillance of her daily habits by Kelly, 52, and his staff.

Telling the truth is a life-threatening action, she added, as she signed a non-disclosure agreement.

The first post said she met Kelly at a concert when she was 19. Shortly after, he flew her to a studio in California and tried to get her signed to a label with a promise of making her the "next Aaliyah", the late singer whom he married when she was 15.

With the promise of fame, she dropped out of school, but the dynamics of their relationship took a turn for the worse after a few months.

The post said she had to address Kelly as "master" or "daddy". When she once called him "babe", he choked her until she blacked out.

She said she became pregnant twice, but went for abortions, and that she was coerced in her public statements to the media.

"The only time he would care for me is when the media is making him seem bad and saying I was kept a hostage," she wrote.

A 2017 BuzzFeed investigation said Kelly housed multiple women in homes he owned in Georgia and Illinois. In a TMZ interview shortly after, Savage said she was not a captive and that she was "totally fine".

In February, Kelly was arrested and charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal abuse for crimes that involved four victims.

Three of them were underage.

He was arrested again in July on federal sex-crime charges and is in custody in Chicago as he faces trials in three different jurisdictions, The Chicago Tribune reported.

In her latest Instagram post, the poster, who identified herself as Savage, wrote she is trying to reclaim her life.

