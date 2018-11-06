Queen singer Freddie Mercury's remains in undisclosed location

LONDON • While fans may unearth new details about the life of Queen singer Freddie Mercury in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody, which topped the North American box office with US$50 million (S$69 million) over the weekend, one secret will remain tightly kept.

After he died in 1991 at age 45 from Aids, his remains were cremated, with the ashes buried in an undisclosed location by former girlfriend Mary Austin.

According to entertainment portal refinery29.com, they met in 1969 and were a couple for six years before he started to have affairs with other people.

But they remained friends, with Mercury even buying her a house once Queen took off on the charts.

In a 1985 interview, the flamboyant singer said: "All my lovers asked me why they couldn't replace Mary, but it's simply impossible."

In his will, he left most of his wealth, including his London mansion and recording royalties, to Austin.

According to the Daily Mail, she said of his final wish: "He didn't want anyone trying to dig him up as has happened to some famous people. Fans can be deeply obsessive.

"He wanted it (the place where his ashes were buried) to remain a secret and it will remain so."

At the box office, the success of Bohemian Rhapsody in its opening weekend left other new releases almost dead and buried, reported Agence France-Presse.

Disney's The Nutcracker And The Four Realms, starring Keira Knightley, netted only US$20 million, a long way from its US$125-million cost.

Nobody's Fool, Tyler Perry's first R-rated comedy that stars Tiffany Haddish, did not bring many smiles to studio executives either, with just US$14 million.