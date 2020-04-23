Quan Yifeng's daughter Eleanor Lee stars in new movie, The Enchanting Phantom

Singapore actress Eleanor Lee is starring in a Chinese movie set to be released next week.

The Enchanting Phantom - a remake of the 1987 Hong Kong film A Chinese Ghost Story - will be available on online streaming platform Tencent Video from next Friday (May 1).

The plot revolves around the romance between a beautiful ghost, Nie Xiaoqian, and scholar Ning Caichen, who is trying to save her from the clutches of a tree demon. It is based on a story from the Chinese classic collection of spooky tales, Strange Stories From A Chinese Studio.

The roles are played by Lee, 20,and Chinese actor Chen Xingxu, 24.

Lee is the daughter of Singapore television host Quan Yifeng and actor Peter Yu, who are divorced. She took on the surname of her godfather, celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee.

She has previously starred in Chinese drama series such as Solaso Bistro (2017), My Poseidon (2019) and Blowing In The Wind (2019).

The Enchanting Phantom also stars Hong Kong actors Norman Chui as the tree demon and Yuen Wah as demon hunter Yan Chixia.

The 1987 film is considered a classic, with Taiwanese actress Joey Wong playing Nie and late Hong Kong actor-singer Leslie Cheung as Ning. It spawned two sequels, an animated picture in 1997, a Taiwanese TV serial in 2003, and a 2011 movie remake starring Hong Kong actor Louis Koo and Chinese actress Liu Yifei.

