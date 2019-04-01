Prostitutes procured for Seungri's birthday party in Philippines, says acquaintance

SEOUL - Seungri, booked for procuring prostitutes for would-be investors of the Burning Sun club, has taken another hit.

An acquaintance of the former BigBang singer testified that Seungri also did the same in other settings, news outlet Ilyo Shinmun reported.

It added that the police spoke to the acquaintance on March 25 and 28.

The Korea Herald cited the Ilyo Shinmun report in saying that prostitutes were procured for Seungri's birthday party in the Philippines in 2017, when he was visiting for business, and would-be investors at Club Arena in Seoul.

The report added that the acquaintance was in charge of managing the prostitutes, paying them four million won (S$4,800) each for overseas trips and two million won for domestic assignments.

Seungri has also been booked for sharing an obscene photograph.