Programme to discuss celebrity bullying axed after death of K-pop star Sulli, one of its hosts

As one of the hosts, Sulli recounted her run-ins with abusive netizens.

Now, the programme, Night Of Hate Comments, has been discontinued by Korean broadcaster JTBC after the singer-actress was found dead in her home on Oct 14.

Korea Times reported that JTBC has also decided to put in cold storage the episodes recorded before her death.

It initially only put on hold the airing of the show, whose 17th and 18th episodes feature Sulli, 25.

A statement from JTBC read: "We consider our time spent with the confident and beautiful Sulli as an honour, and we hope she will rest in peace.

It thanked viewers who cared for Night Of Hate Comments and who connected with its "intention to raise warnings about malicious comments".

The show, which was rolled out in June, features celebrity guests each week to discuss how they deal with cyber-bullying and rumours.

Sulli's death has been linked to depression.

An autopsy has ruled out foul play but other test results are pending.

The tragedy has sparked a call for more to be done to stamp out harassment, with one suggestion to mandate netizens to use their real names online drawing support.