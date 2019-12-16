Prof slammed for insensitive remarks about K-pop star

SEOUL • He is not a class act, fumed netizens.

Professor Joo Chul-hwan of Ajou University in South Korea, has drawn flak for making insensitive remarks about K-pop singer Goo Hara, 28, who was found dead at home last month.

According to the allkpop portal, Prof Joo, who is with the university's culture department, had questioned the artist's mental strength during a class discussion.

Goo was said to have been targeted by abusive netizens over her love life.

At a lecture late last month, Prof Joo told students that if someone does not have mental fortitude, he or she will "become Goo Hara".

He added that there was no need to take one's life just because of other people's criticism.

But amid the current concern in South Korea about the well-being of celebrities, after another singer Sulli, 25, was also found dead in October, Prof Joo's observations have touched a raw nerve.

Netizens have slammed him for not understanding that depression is a medical ailment and not just a flippant reaction to adverse events.

Prof Joo is reportedly going to issue an apology while the university is said to be looking into the matter.