Producer makes pitch for Glee reboot

Decorated Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy has suggested a potential reboot for one of his most popular series - the high school musical drama Glee (2009 to 2015).

Murphy, 54, uploaded a picture of the Glee logo to Instagram last Friday and wrote: "Imagine it's 2009 and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein."

Michele, 33, is one of the original cast members of Glee who shot to fame with the show. The show was about students in a high school Glee club, also known as a show choir group.

Platt and Feldstein, both 26, are rising Broadway and screen talent.

Platt won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his part as the title character in Dear Evan Hansen. He has also worked with Murphy on the Netflix series The Politician (2019 to present).

Feldstein has acted in films such as Lady Bird (2017) and last year's Booksmart.

Murphy, whose credits include Pose (2018 to present) and American Horror Story (2011 to present), added: "If I had access to (these) talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club.

"Ben is also on the football team and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heart-throb of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her."

In the original series, Sue Sylvester, played by actress Jane Lynch, is the coach of the high school cheerleading squad and is often at odds with the Glee club.

Murphy, who has a US$300-million (S$427-million) deal to produce content for streaming giant Netflix, ended his post with: "I want to shoot this do over pilot. Maybe I will?"