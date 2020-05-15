Prince William and Prince Harry unite for award named after their mother

The Diana Award organisation thanked Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry for their support over the years.
The Diana Award organisation thanked Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry for their support over the years.PHOTO: DIANAAWARD/INSTAGRAM
Published
28 min ago
Updated
5 min ago
chelseakiew@sph.com.sg

LONDON - While they might have taken different paths, Prince William and Prince Harry prove that blood is thicker than water, blue as theirs may be.

Since the announcement of the Duke of Sussex's decision to step down from working-royal life and move to California earlier this year, William has made few public mentions of Harry.

However, in an open letter to The Diana Award this week, William has broken the silence on his brother, saying that both he and Harry were "ever appreciative" of the organization's work, especially at this time.

The Diana Award, named after their mother, Princess Diana, engages young people and raises awareness about the culture of bullying.

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. There is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever."

Yesterday (May 13), the organization posted William's open letter, along with photographs of the brothers, on their Instagram account. The caption read: "Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time".

We’ve received a lovely message from HRH the Duke of Cambridge. Thank you to the Duke and the Duke of Sussex for all your support over the years and now in this uncertain time. We’re incredibly grateful for all of our supporters (including you reading this right now) for making it possible for us to help young people change the world. We hope this brightens your day - it certainly did ours! @kensingtonroyal @sussexroyal
Topics: 

Branded Content