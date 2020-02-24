Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi, veterans' choir in London

LONDON • Britain's Prince Harry will visit the Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans' choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced last month that they would step down from their duties as senior royals, spend more time in North America and aim to become financially independent.

Last week, they announced they will formally step down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of next month.

The couple have decided not to use the word "royal" in their branding following weeks of talks between them and the British royal family about how they will present themselves to the world in the future.

They have been in Canada with their son Archie for several weeks, but Harry will be in London this week, according to a statement from the royal communications office.

He will visit the studios at Abbey Road in north London, where the Beatles recorded 11 of their 13 albums, to meet the Bon Jovi frontman and the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a single for charity.

The choir is made up of veterans and serving personnel from the British military.

Proceeds from the sale of the record will go to the foundation that supports the Invictus Games, a sporting event for sick and injured veterans that is one of Harry's favourite causes.

"The song, called Unbroken, was created by Jon Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with posttraumatic stress disorder and honour their service," the statement said.

The singer's parents both served in the United States Marine Corps, while Harry served in the British military before he took on full-time royal duties.

