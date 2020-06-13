Prince Harry on caring for the earth for his son

JOHANNESBURG • Prince Harry has shared his fears and hopes as the world continues to navigate the crisis of the 21st century - the coronavirus pandemic - and an ecological disaster, among others.

In an open letter to African Parks, the Duke of Sussex stressed the importance of caring for the earth and preserving its beauty for the next generation of youth who are set to inherit it, according to Harper's Bazaar.

He wrote: "We are living through an extinction crisis and, now, a global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill."

"The gravity of these challenges is coming to light, but we must not be paralysed by them."

African Parks is one of the prince's patronages, and is a South African non-governmental organisation that focuses on conservation.

The prince's open letter was published as part of the organisation's annual report.

The Duke of Sussex also wrote about his motivations for environmental conservation and the need to secure a better future for his son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn't been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity."

He continued: "I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming and, with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems."