Posthumous Emmys for Anthony Bourdain

LOS ANGELES • American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain (above), who committed suicide in June at age 61, posthumously earned a pair of Emmy Awards on Sunday for his work on the popular CNN food-and-travel show he hosted, Parts Unknown (2013 to present).

Bourdain was awarded one of the Emmys, the American television industry's highest honour, for outstanding writing of a non-fiction programme for an episode of the series set in southern Italy that aired last November during its 10th season.

He also shared a second Emmy prize for Best Informational Series Or Special in his role as host and executive producer of Parts Unknown.

Three more Emmys went to various other people for their behind-the-camera work on the series - in the categories for Best Picture Editing, Sound Editing and Best Short-form Non-fiction Or Reality Series.

The awards were announced on the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys, which cover mostly secondary and technical categories and are given out in advance of the higher-profile Primetime Emmys, which will be presented next Monday.

Bourdain previously won Emmys four years in a row, from 2013 to 2016, as producer and host of Parts Unknown, in the category of Outstanding Informational Series Or Special.

The series, which typically featured Bourdain sampling the local cuisine and culture of far-flung or lesser-travelled destinations around the world, earned him the prestigious Peabody Award in 2014.

Bourdain also earned several Emmy nominations as host of a cooking-themed reality competition show on ABC, The Taste (2013 to 2015), and won a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography in Non-fiction Programming for another travel-food show of his, No Reservations (2005 to 2012).

Bourdain, who started his career as a dishwasher in New York restaurants and rose to become one of the world's best-known television chefs and food connoisseurs, once sharing a televised meal in Vietnam with then United States President Barack Obama, died on June 8.

He was found hanged in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he had been working on an upcoming episode of his programme, which was in its 11th season at the time.

