Possible sequel to Crazy Rich Asians

LOS ANGELES • The Warner Bros movie studio is in the early stages of developing a sequel to its groundbreaking romantic comedy, Crazy Rich Asians, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

It is unclear when a sequel could reach theatres. No script has been written and no deals have been signed with the movie's screenwriters, the source said.

Jon M. Chu plans to return to direct the new film, his publicist confirmed. But he is first scheduled to direct an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical, In The Heights, which is scheduled for release in June 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported plans for a sequel, said the next instalment would be based on author Kevin Kwan's second book in the trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend.

Crazy Rich Asians marked a milestone as the first film from a major Hollywood studio in 25 years to feature an all-Asian ensemble cast. It stars Constance Wu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina and newcomer Henry Golding.

On its debut weekend, the movie topped American and Canadian box offices with US$26.5 million (S$36.3 million) in ticket sales from last Friday to Sunday, and sales had topped US$44 million through Tuesday. The movie is rolling out in theatres around the world.

In the film, Wu plays a New York economics professor who flies to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family, only to discover it is one of the wealthiest in the country.

The cast was drawn from Taiwan, Britain, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, the United States and Australia, along with Singapore. The main cast is expected to return for the sequel, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The new film will also tell the story of Astrid - the cousin of Golding's character, Nick - with a man named Charlie, played by television series Glee alumnus Harry Shum Jr, Chu told the trade publication.

The gold-digging character in Crazy Rich Asians, Kitty Pong, portrayed by Singapore actress Fiona Xie, will also have a bigger role, Chu said.

"We needed to hire somebody who can act because in time, she becomes much more significant," he said.

Warner Bros is a unit of AT&T.

