PopVultures Podcast: The Tea on Dee Kosh

#PopVultures Ep 31: The Tea on Dee Kosh

21:48 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

This week, the #PopVultures give their thoughts on the recent scandal surrounding local YouTuber and deejay Dee Kosh (real name Darryl Ian Koshy), who has been accused of sexual harassment and is currently under police investigation.

Show hosts Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo give a quick recap of what happened, and share their thoughts on the grey area of what constitutes inappropriate sexual behaviour and how differences in power and fame can often lead to exploitative behaviour.

They also cover the reactions from the local influencer scene - ranging from supportive to silent - and give their opinions on the viability of Dee Kosh's career, post-scandal.

Finally, they talk about the lessons for all to take away from this incident.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg) & Yeo Sam Jo (yeosamjo@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Adam Azlee & Penelope Lee

