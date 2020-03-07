PopVultures Podcast: Remakes, reboots and reunions in Hollywood and Asia - yay or nay?

#PopVultures Ep 22: Remakes, reboots and reunions in Hollywood and Asia - yay or nay?

23:26 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

With news that all six main cast members of the hit American sitcom Friends, will be reuniting for an unscripted special in May, the #PopVultures dive deep into the trend of remaking, rebooting and reuniting beloved shows and music acts.

Is this always a good move, or does it risk turning fan excitement into disappointment? Are networks and show creators running out of ideas, or does good ol' nostalgia simply sell?

And why are some remakes and reunions well-received, while others either flop or incur the wrath of diehard fans?

From Friends and Lizzie McGuire to Meteor Garden and My Fair Princess (Huan Zhu Ge Ge), from Spice Girls and Backstreet Boys to 5566 and Little Tigers (Xiao Hu Dui) - are audiences always keen on an update of TV and music from their teenage years? Tune in for the #PopVultures' take!

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Adam Azlee

