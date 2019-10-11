PopVultures Podcast: Nicholas Tse, Faye Wong and everyone in between!

#PopVultures Ep 14: Nicholas Tse, Faye Wong and everyone in between!

22:32 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

The romance of Hong Kong resident bad boy singer Nicholas Tse and Chinese pop diva Faye Wong has dominated headlines for nearly 20 years. The high-profile and dramatic May-December relationship (Wong is 11 years older than Tse), with all its twists, turns, trials and tribulations, is confusing even for their most die-hard fans.

The #PopVultures are here with an all-you-need-to-know about Tse and Wong's love affairs: from the couple's historic hand-holding photo of 2000, to their marriages/divorces with Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, Chinese actor Li Yapeng, and even the Edison Chen sex photo scandal of 2008.

Finally, the #PopVultures break down why, of all the celebrity romances, Tse and Wong have so captured the public's imagination. Join Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo as they discuss the narratives around this 20-year saga of soap opera proportions.

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

janlee@sph.com.sg

yeosamjo@sph.com.sg

Spotify: http://str.sg/otU9

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLi

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLw

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts