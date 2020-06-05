PopVultures Podcast: George Floyd, Black Lives Matter & Celeb Backlash

#PopVultures Ep 28: George Floyd, Black Lives Matter & Celeb Backlash

29:11 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

This week the #PopVultures Jan and Sam Jo examine how celebrities have responded to the widespread protests in America following the death of an unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of the police.

While many celebrities have spoken out in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement, some like Madonna were criticised for their tone-deaf responses and others like Lea Michele were exposed by fellow co-workers for her mistreatment of black colleagues on set.

The #PopVultures also talk about whether celebrities have a duty to speak up and take action on civil issues, why some celebrities are lauded for speaking up while some are dragged for doing so and how best to be an ally to minority communities and what resonance this has on Asia and Singapore.

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Penelope Lee

