PopVultures Podcast: Elon Musk & kooky celebrity baby names

#PopVultures Ep 27: Elon Musk & kooky celebrity baby names

26:20 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

What do businessman Elon Musk, superstar Beyonce, socialite Kim Kardashian and chef Jamie Oliver have in common?

Other than being celebrities, these parents have also cooked up some of the kookiest children names over the years.

In this episode, the #PopVultures stroll down the name hall of fame and peek at some of the world's most (in)famous baby monikers, from X Æ A-12 and North West to Blue Ivy and Petal Blossom Rainbow.

Hosts Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo discuss the inspiration behind some of these esoteric names and wonder: What makes a creative moniker go from catchy to cringeworthy? And what happens when these kids with saccharine names go to school and enter the workforce?

Is naming your child after a DC superhero, a titular Shakespeare character or a luxury hotel always a good thing? Or will Nicolas Cage, Jay Chou and Jack Neo's children find themselves with extremely big shoes that they may not wish to fill?

Join the #PopVultures for this light-hearted commentary that involves quirky names, questionable wordplay and a quintessential Missy Elliot quote (stay tuned till the end).

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Follow more #PopVultures podcasts on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/otU9

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLi

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oyLw

Playlist: https://str.sg/JiyK

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

janlee@sph.com.sg

yeosamjo@sph.com.sg