PopVultures Podcast: Cardi B's coronavirus rant, Gal Gadot's cringy Imagine, JJ Lin's free concert and more

#PopVultures Ep 24: Cardi B's coronavirus rant, Gal Gadot's cringy Imagine, JJ Lin's free concert and more

24:59 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

With people spending more time at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the #PopVultures round up some of the best and worst celebrity moments on social media.

Was Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot's rendition of John Lennon's Imagine tone deaf in more ways than one? How did American rapper Cardi B's famous "corona-VIRUS" rant enter the Billboard charts? Are British diver Tom Daley's shirtless home workouts the thirst trap that everyone needs?

Host Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo also review some of the online concerts that have sprung up lately - from JJ Lin's live birthday fan meet to the iHeart Living Room Concert For America starring the likes of Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys and Billie Eilish.

Finally, the #PopVultures recommend some entertainment to combat cabin fever and boredom: From TikTok dance challenges and true crime documentaries like Tiger King to digital drag shows and Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries.

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Adam Azlee

