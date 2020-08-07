PopVultures Podcast: Cancel culture and celebrities

#PopVultures Ep 30: Cancel culture and celebrities

After a short hiatus, the #PopVultures are back and this time with piping hot tea on the phrase on everyone's minds recently - cancel culture.

Hosts Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo dive deep into two recent incidents of what may be perceived as "cancel culture" - the shift in public opinion towards daytime talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres following allegations about how her show is a toxic workplace with instances of racism and sexual harassment as well as JK Rowling's repeated clashes with the transgender community and its allies on Twitter.

They also discuss other cases of cancel culture with The Chicks (formerly known as The Dixie Chicks), Janet Jackson and Xiaxue.

Lee and Yeo also discuss what cancel culture means for the entertainment scene at large, which parts of it make them uncomfortable and whether it is ever helpful or justifiable.

Stay till the end to hear who Lee hopes might be cancelled next.

