PopVultures Podcast: 2019's best, worst and craziest moments in Asian & Hollywood entertainment

#PopVultures Ep 18: 2019's best, worst and craziest moments in Asian & Hollywood entertainment

16:21 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

In their last podcast for 2019, the #PopVultures do a quick wrap of the year. Asian entertainment was inundated with unfortunate news, from tragic deaths to sex scandals and broken marriages. Jan and Sam Jo pay tribute to the stars who left us too soon and recall infamous celebrity gaffes that made the news for the wrong reasons. They also take a look at Hollywood, where there is an encouraging growth of minority representation and "wokeness". Finally, Jan and Sam Jo discuss their favourite pop culture moments of the year and share what they are most looking forward to in the new year of 2020 and beyond.

P.S. Listen to find out how Chris Hemsworth ruined Jan's dating life!

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Adam Azlee

