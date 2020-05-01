#PopVultures Ep 26: Show Lo and Grace Chow's ugly break-up - will the Show be able to go on?

31:49 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

This week the #PopVultures dive into the hottest topic in Mandarin entertainment right now - the ugly break-up of Taiwanese pop star Show Lo and his Chinese influencer ex-girlfriend Grace Chow.

The #savage Chow exposed Lo's many infidelities over the course of their nine-year relationship, accusing him of improper relations with several women and even implied Lo regularly held sex parties with his friends. In the fallout, Lo and one of Lo's rumoured sex partners Linda Chien Kai-le have formally apologised to Chow - but is it enough?

The #PopVultures give a recap of how the saga went down and talk a little bit about Lo's reputation in the industry before this news and dissect how the scandal was handled on both Chow and Lo's part.

Finally, they give their thoughts on whether Lo can rebound from what looks to be the biggest crisis in his career and reflect on how the public has reacted to Lo's fall from grace (pun intended).

