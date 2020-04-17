Pop Vultures Podcast: Celebrity relationships with large age gaps

Pop Vultures Ep 25: Celebrity relationships with large age gaps

32:42 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times that examines all the ins and outs of pop culture, be it Asian entertainment or Hollywood.

This week, following the news of South Korean star So Ji-Sub, 42, and his marriage to a 26-year-old former TV presenter, the #PopVultures dive into celebrity relationships with large age gaps.

They talk stars like Jay Chou, Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Elva Hsiao and even director Woody Allen and disgraced singer R. Kelly. While some of these stars found love with partners very much younger than them - others have been accused of predatory behaviour.

The #PopVultures talk about how our views on celebrity relationships reflect societal ideals and share their own feelings. When does a large age gap become disturbing?

Produced by: Jan Lee & Yeo Sam Jo

Edited by: Penelope Lee

