Pop star Pink to be honoured at Brit Awards

LONDON • Pop star Pink will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award at this year's Brit Awards, organisers of Britain's pop music honours said on Thursday, naming the American singer-songwriter as the first international artist to receive the prize.

The Grammy Award winner, known for chart-topping hits such as Raise Your Glass, Just Like A Pill and What About Us, joins the likes of David Bowie, Elton John, Queen and the Spice Girls in receiving the award.

"Since the beginning of my career, the British fans have been some of the most fierce and loyal in the world," she said in a statement. "I am humbled to receive this honour and be in the company of an illustrious group of British icons."

She will also close the show at the Feb 20 event, which will be held in London. Singers Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa and Jess Glynne are among the nominees for this year's awards.

Pink, 39, was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week.

"I feel like I'm dreaming and if anyone pinches me, I'm gonna punch them in the left eyebrow," the singer said at the ceremony on Tuesday, surrounded by her husband and two children.

"I feel like a lot of people probably only thought I would make it to the walk of shame, but here I am," the singer-songwriter added.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, reflected on her beginnings in the music industry, paying tribute to her father who, she said, encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

"Today for me is a celebration of something that my dad taught me and that is - to thine own self be true," she said.

"There is a power in believing in yourself, there is a power in not giving up on life and not giving up on yourself," she added.

Pink has received 20 Grammy nominations and three wins over her career. She will be vying for another Grammy on Monday morning, Singapore time, for best pop vocal album for Beautiful Trauma. Since her debut in 2000, she has released seven studio albums and has sold more than 50 million records.

Pink got her start in the music business as a member of the girl group Choice and her career took off after that. She released her first solo album Can't Take Me Home in 2000, with the record certified double-platinum in the United States.

She received her first Grammy in 2002 for Lady Marmalade, which was on the soundtrack for the film Moulin Rouge (2001).

Her two other Grammys were for best female rock vocal performance for Trouble in 2004 and in 2011, she shared the award for best pop collaboration with vocals for the song Imagine.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE