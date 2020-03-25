Pop hits from an LA bedroom

Producer, singer-songwriter and musician Finneas does not need a fancy studio to make some of the biggest pop hits of the day - his award-winning music was crafted in a modest bedroom studio in his actor-musician parents' Los Angeles home.

Earlier this year, the 22-year-old, best known for his work with pop star sister Billie Eilish, 18, won all five awards he was nominated for at the Grammy Awards.

His work on Eilish's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), earned him the accolades of Album of the Year; Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical; while a hit single from the album, Bad Guy, won him Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

"I think the reason I recorded in my bedroom, and the reason anyone does, it's right where you live, where you're comfortable," says the musician, whose real name is Finneas O'Connell, in a telephone interview from Los Angeles.

"Why go out of my way to go somewhere when I could be recording at my own place?"

The youngest recipient of the Producer of the Year Grammy says the awards felt "very, very surreal".

"Never in a million years would I have expected that we win. I kind of can't really believe it. I think I would be lying if I said I had fully taken it in."

And while his work with Eilish might be making the biggest impact in pop culture right now - one of their most recent collaborations was the newest James Bond theme No Time To Die - he is also carving out a name for himself with his solo output.

Late last year, he released his debut EP, Blood Harmony - a collection of seven, deeply personal songs that include tunes inspired by failed relationships.

He recently released a one-take music video filmed in Los Angeles for Let's Fall In Love For The Night, the latest single taken off the EP.

"You're kind of like telling everybody your secret, they might not be things you are proud of," he says of his confessional style of songwriting.

"But the songs that are very personal to me are like the only songs I really love. If I write a song not about my real life, it doesn't mean much."

And while he performs with Eilish on her global gigs, he also found time to do his own solo tour last year.

"It's a lot of fun, but it's kind of lonely being on stage every night without Billie. I really love being up on stage with her," says the artist who, together with Eilish, did their one and only performance in Singapore at the 2018 edition of Laneway Festival.

"But (performing solo is) one of my favourite things in the world, so I liked it. I'll probably do it again at some point because I'm really proud of the music I make. I want people to hear it."

He is also making his mark as a producer and co-writer for his work for other pop stars, including Selena Gomez's chart-topping single, Lose You To Love Me, and Camila Cabello's Used To This and First Man.

As an actor, Finneas' credits include independent drama Life Inside Out (2013) - which was written by and also starred his mother, Maggie Baird - and musical comedy-drama series Glee (2009 to 2015).

The man of many hats and Eilish are already working on the follow-up to When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which topped the album charts in the United States, Britain and many other countries.

They are not too bothered about replicating the debut album's massive critical and commercial success, though.

"Maybe our label feels like there's pressure, but I definitely don't. I just want to make more music we love and I feel we just care a lot about."